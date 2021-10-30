Camavinga in line to start at Elche while Messi hooked at half time during PSG win

Eduardo Camavinga expected to retain place in midfield for Real Madrid’s trip to Elche

Real Madrid travel to the Martinez Valero this afternoon to take on Elche in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be on the hunt for nothing less than three points.

Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico at Camp Nou last Sunday, but only managed a scoreless draw at home to Osasuna during the week. Elche haven’t won since October third, and lost 1-0 to struggling Alaves on Tuesday night.

Read more here.

Paris Saint-Germain substitute Lionel Messi at half-time but come from behind to beat Lille 2-1

Lionel Messi was substituted at half-time last night as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Lille 2-1 in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine has had a mixed start to life in France since joining PSG from Barcelona during the summer.

Messi has now played five league games for PSG but is yet to score a single goal or contribute a single assist. His form has been better in the Champions League, however, where he’s delivered three goals in three appearances so far in 2020/21.

Read more here.

Happy birthday to Diego Maradona

Today would have been Diego Maradona‘s 61st birthday.

The Argentine, widely considered one of the greatest footballers to have ever played our sport, passed away last November but was born on this day in Buenos Aires back in 1960.

Read more here.