Mikel Arteta flattered but not interested in Barcelona links

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has ruled himself out of a potential move to replace Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

Koeman was dismissed from his position as La Blaugrana boss in midweek following their 1-0 La Liga defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Sergi Barjuan has stepped in on a interim basis for this weekend’s clash with Alaves as the club board look to appoint a permanent successor to the Dutchman.

Arteta spent time with the La Masia academy from 1997 to 1999 before moving permanently to Scottish giants Rangers in 2002.

His returned to the Emirates Stadium in 2019 to replace Unai Emery with the Basque coach beginning to find his feet in North London.

That impressive run of results has opened up speculation over his future but Arteta has insisted he has no immediate plans to leave the club.

“I’m extremely happy at Arsenal and privileged to be here. My focus is here,” as per reports from Sky Sports.

“There’s been a lot going on at Barcelona in the past few years.

“They have to overcome a situation like the departure of Lionel Messi, who’s been a key player for many years, and that takes time.

“I hope everything works out well for them.”

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has emerged as the current favourite to succeed Koeman in the coming weeks despite being under contract at Al Sadd until 2023.

Barjuan will remain in charge for the midweek Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv with a potential decision over the situation being made ahead of next weekend’s trip to Celta Vigo.

