Luka Modric set for Real Madrid starting return against Elche

Luka Modric has returned to the Real Madrid squad for this weekend’s La Liga trip to Elche.

The Croatian star was a notable absentee from Los Blancos midweek 0-0 draw at home to Osasuna after complaining of fatigue in recent weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Modric’s return for the clash at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero for tomorrow’s game during his pre match press conference this morning.

Modric is expected to go straight into the Real Madrid starting XI with Eduardo Camavinga the most likely player to be rotated out.

The Frenchman was withdrawn at half time against Osasuna and Ancelotti is still looking to manage his emergence into the first team.

Fellow returning face Isco is expected to be named amongst the substitutes with full back pair Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy confirmed as fit to play.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V ELCHE

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius