Joan Laporta has explained his decision to appoint Sergi Barjuan as Barcelona’s interim boss.

It has been a busy week for the Blaugrana president, who decided to sack Ronald Koeman in the aftermath of Wednesday night’s defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

After the sacking of Koeman, attention turned to finding a replacement, and with negotiations ongoing with former midfielder Xavi Hernandez, an interim boss was needed to oversee at least a couple of games.

Barca face Alaves this weekend before taking on Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League next week.

After that, it’s hoped Xavi will be in place, but former Mallorca boss Barjuan will take charge for now, despite some expecting one of Jordi Cruyff or Albert Capellas to take charge.

Laporta explained the selection process today in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, when he said: “We have confidence in Sergi, but we think Albert Capellas could do this. But in the end, we decided on Sergi and that Albert will take Barca B.

“Albert is a renowned coach and we have many good references for him.

“We believe that this decision is the best. Jordi has a relationship with Koeman and never put himself forward to take charge.

“Sergi understands out philosophy and has experience.”

Barjuan was overseeing Barca B duties, but the aforementioned Capellas will take over the B team while Barjuan is otherwise occupied.