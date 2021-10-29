Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is being linked with a move away from the Spanish capital this winter.

It hasn’t gone well for the Belgian at Real Madrid so far, failing to live up to his more than €100million price tag since making the move from Chelsea in 2019.

In large part, fitness issues have plagued Hazard, and those troubles have continued into this season.

Last term, the 30-year-old missed as many as 31 games through injury, and he has already missed three due to setbacks this term.

The fitness issues have prevented Hazard from building up any sort of momentum, but Ancelotti does still believe in the winger.

He recently said when asked why Hazard hasn’t reached the superstar level at Real Madrid: “He doesn’t have this status because he has had a lot of injuries and little by little he will get better,” the Real Madrid boss replied.

“I am sure that this season we are going to see a better version and he will play more than what he is doing now.

“Hazard has it all, quality, motivation…he has to put up with it, that what happens at times, is that the coach prefers other players.”

As Ancelotti mentions, Brazilian winger Rodrygo is currently being preferred to Hazard, and competition is about to become more intense.

That’s because Gareth Bale is due back from injury in the next fortnight, and the Welshman did impress earlier in the campaign before suffering injury trouble of his own.

Nevertheless, a more than €100million player sitting on the bench is a problem both for the player and Real Madrid.

And there are now rumours the Belgian could return to the Premier League as he looks to reventarte his career.

According to ESPN, Hazard’s former club Chelsea and Newcastle United have been offered the opportunity to make a deal happen this winter.

Chelsea have a very talented squad but benefitted from Hazard’s elite talent for years, while Newcastle will likely look to build a talented squad quickly after their Saudi takeover.

But whether Hazard is within their range remains to be seen.

It’s also not clear that Real Madrid would sell the Belgian, though, given his current trajectory, they may be forced to take a hit on their big-money investment.