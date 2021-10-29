Coutinho recalled as Brazil snub Vinicius Jr, Al Sadd issue Xavi warning to Barcelona and Modric returns for Real Madrid

Coutinho recalled by Brazil with Vinicius Jr left out

Barcelona winger Philippe Coutinho could be line for his first Brazil appearance since 2020 next month.

Coutinho has received a surprise recall to the La Seleção panel by Tite after not appearing for his national side since missing out the Copa America last summer through injury.

But despite the focus on Coutinho’s recall, the other big news from Tite’s announcement is the shock omission of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Al Sadd dismiss Xavi to Barcelona speculation

Qatari side Al Sadd have offered a reminder to Barcelona over Xavi’s contract at the club.

Club president Joan Laporta has hinted his previous talks with Xavi over the manager’s job but his current contract at the helm at Al-Sadd runs up until June 2023.

Al Sadd have issued a message via their official social media accounts, acknowledging the speculation, but insisting Xavi is committed to the club and focused on their upcoming games.

Modric set for Real Madrid starting return

Luka Modric has returned to the Real Madrid squad for this weekend’s La Liga trip to Elche.

Modric is expected to go straight into the Real Madrid starting XI with Eduardo Camavinga the most likely player to be rotated out.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V ELCHE

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

