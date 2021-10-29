Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Luka Modric will be available for Real Madrid this weekend.

It has been a busy week for Los Blancos, who beat Barcelona in El Clásico last weekend before slipping up during the week with a home draw with Osasuna.

Los Blancos have already dropped plenty of points at home this season, but there is no time for rest, hitting the road to Alicante on Saturday to face Elche.

And ahead of that clash, they have been handed an injury boost in the form of star midfielder Modric, who missed the Osasuna clash due to fatigue.

Confirming the news in his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said: “Modric is fine and he will play without problems tomorrow. His absence was a precaution.”

Modric is a key part of Real Madrid’s midfield trident, along with Casemiro and Toni Kroos, and his return will be key for Los Blancos as they look to rediscover their winning form.

Heading into Saturday’s clash with Elche, they are in second place, three points behind Real Sociedad with a game in hand.