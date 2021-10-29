Thomas Lemar remains out for Atletico Madrid having picked up an injury in recent weeks.

The midfielder, who has been very good for Atleti over the last year or so, recently missed three games on the bounce through a muscular injury, but he did return after that.

Lemar played 45 minutes against Real Sociedad last weekend, but he then sat out with a reoccurrence of his muscle issue on Thursday night as Atleti drew with Levante.

The France international will remain out for the foreseeable future, too, sitting out for this weekend’s clash with in-form Real Betis, according to Sport.

Given the quick turnaround, Lemar will also be a doubt for next week’s key Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Atleti are currently five points behind Liverpool in Group B and level on points with Porto in third place, so a result at Anfield could be crucial.

Lemar could be key to that, but Atleti do have other options, be it Rodrigo de Paul or Hector Herrera, who have both deputised this season.