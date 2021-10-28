Barcelona La Liga

Xavi Hernandez faces question over Barcelona links during Al-Sadd press conference

Xavi Hernandez has refused to be drawn on links with Barcelona.

The former Blaugrana midfielder is expected to become the next head coach at Camp Nou following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

Xavi is currently with Qatari outfit Al-Sadd, where he has been for two years, managing a 34-game unbeaten run and winning several titles.

And the talk of the town is that he has already been approached over taking the vacant Barcelona job.

Joan Laporta wants someone to lead the Barca project over a number of years, while returning the team to the club’s traditional way of playing.

Xavi fits that mould having grown up playing the Barca way before demanding an uncompromising style as a coach.

But while conversations may well be happening behind closed doors, Xavi will not discuss Barcelona while he is still in the job at Al-Sadd.

He said at a press conference today: “I am very concentrated on Al-Sadd, I don’t want to about anything else.”

Posted by

Tags FC Barcelona Ronald Koeman Xavi Hernandez

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. BABANGIDA says:
    28th October 2021 at 9:05 pm

    We suppoted xavi as new coaching duty

    Reply
  2. Idyamo 9ija says:
    28th October 2021 at 10:31 pm

    Xavi come and take over please, we are in need of you.

    Reply
  3. Olamide says:
    28th October 2021 at 11:57 pm

    If not xavi then let them just change the club name.. no one (maybe Guadiola) can give us what we want😫😫😫

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.