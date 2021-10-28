Ronald Koeman will briefly return to Barcelona’s training base today following his sacking.

The Dutchman was dismissed in the late hours of Wednesday night following Barcelona‘s latest setback, an away defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

The Dutchman had been with Barca since August of last year, but he has struggled to maintain support from supporters.

Last season, the Blaugrana suffered a collapse in their title run, and that has been followed by a very poor start to this season.

Back-to-back defeats to Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano have seen Joan Laporta finally pull the trigger, but Koeman remains a legend of the club from his playing days.

And like the majority of head coaches, he will be afforded the chance to bid farewell to his now former players.

As confirmed in Barcelona’s statement, Koeman will return to the Barca training base, Cuitat Esportiva, today to say goodbye to the players before walking away from the club for the final time.