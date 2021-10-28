Ronald Koeman is no longer the head coach of Barcelona.

The Dutchman, who has been under pressure for weeks amid a poor start to the season, has has finally been sent on his way.

A home Clásico defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday got the ball rolling, and an away defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday sealed the deal.

Koeman is not popular with the fans and thus the decision has been welcomed by most.

But how was the sacking actually carried out? It seems the news came from the chief himself.

According to Barcelona, club president Joan Laporta personally informed Koeman of the decision after the defeat to Rayo.

Koeman had been with the club since August of last year, but Barcelona will now search for his replacement.

The Blaugrana are said to want someone to lead their project over the coming years rather than any kind of short-term replacement.