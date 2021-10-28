Real Sociedad extend unbeaten run to 13 with win over Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad have continued their excellent form with an away win over Celta Vigo.

La Real came into matchday 11 sitting top of the table, and that’s where they will remain following a hard-working display in Galicia.

Alexander Isak put them ahead in the 54th minute, tapping a rebound into an empty net, and Artitz Elustondo made sure of the three points 11 minutes from time.

Celta had their chances, but La Real keeper Matty Ryan put in a superb display to ensure his side kept a seventh clean sheet of the season.

La Real are now unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions, while Celta are 14th with only three wins from 11 outings.

Real Sociedad are now three points ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Sevilla – albeit they have played a game more.

Injuries continue to hamper Imanol Alguacil‘s men, but they continue to find a way to defy expectations and remain at the top of the tree.

Next up, La Real face Basque rivals Athletic Club, welcoming Marcelino’s men to Anoeta on Sunday evening.