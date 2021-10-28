Ilaix Moriba has sent a message to Ronald Koeman following the Dutchman’s sacking.

Barcelona decided to part ways with Koeman in the late hours of Wednesday night after just under 15 months.

The Dutch boss had been under pressure for months, but back-to-back defeats to Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano pushed Laporta to finally flip the switch.

Following Koeman’s departure, many of his now former players have reached out to wish him luck for the future.

Koeman didn’t have a good relationship with every player he managed, but it seems many of his stars did indeed like working under him.

And that even applies to a rather controversial former Barca player in Ilaix Moriba.

Ilaix was sent to play for the B team after refusing the club’s contract offers, and after being frozen out, he went on to complete a move to RB Leipzig.

But despite the bad club that might remain between Ilaix and the club, it seems none existed between him and Koeman.

Ilaix sent a good-faith message to Koeman on Instagram after the news emerged of his departure.

He said: “Thank you for everything, mister, good luck.”

Ilaix was given his senior debut by Koeman and has a lot to thank the Dutchman for.