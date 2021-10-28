Getafe Granada

Granada steal a point from Getafe with 97th-minute equaliser

Granada have snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat this evening.

The Andalusian side have put together a run of improved results of late, beating Sevilla before managing a draw with Osasuna following a disastrous start to the campaign.

Robert Moreno was fighting for his life heading into those games, but his position has become a little more solidified after three games without defeat.

That has been made possible following a late goal against strugglers Getafe this evening.

After Enes Unal put the Madrid side ahead in the 37th minute and Luis Suarez missed a penalty in comical fashion in the 78th minute, it looked as though Granada were headed for a defeat.

But Jorge Molina, formerly of Getafe, headed home a Luis Milla corner with second left on the clock after seven minutes were added.

There were wild celebrations in the stand at Nuevo Los Carmenes and Granada’s improved run continues.

Posted by

Tags Getafe Granada Jorge Molina Robert Moreno

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.