Barcelona La Liga

‘The first step’ – Barcelona fans react to sacking of Ronald Koeman

Barcelona fans have been reacting to the sacking of Ronald Koeman, and many of them are delighted.

The Dutch boss was sent on his way in the early hours of Thursday morning after Barca suffered yet another setback, losing to Rayo Vallecano.

Koeman has been under intense pressure over recent weeks, but until now Joan Laporta and his board have remained very patient.

The defeat to Rayo has proven the final straw, though, and Laporta told Koeman that he had lost his job on Wednesday night following the ill-fated trip to Vallecas.

As a player, Koeman was much-loved by fans, building a legendary reputation at Camp Nou.

But as a manager, things have been very different with Koeman struggling to win them over.

Last season, his Barca side fell away from the title race with a disastrous end to the season, and despite misfortune with injuries and the departure of Lionel Messi not helping, the Blaugrana have been well below standard this season.

As a result, fans have been calling for his head for weeks, and they have finally got their wish.

Here’s how many Barca fans reacted on Twitter.

Posted by

Tags FC Barcelona Joan Laporta Ronald Koeman

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. kpaduwa says:
    28th October 2021 at 9:15 am

    Thanks to koeman barcelona has a feature

    Reply
  2. S. Luah Towah says:
    28th October 2021 at 9:19 am

    Thank you for your time and effort at Barca Koeman. We pray that the next manager will know that possession is zero point and kicking on post brings goals and goals give you 3 points which is the key to trophies.

    Reply
  3. Babangida Othman says:
    29th October 2021 at 1:01 pm

    The pressure from fans , the disliked from media, commentators, and Spanish referees, non in house support from the management are among other things that make his failure, with this current squad no coach can turn things around at Barca, I advised Xavi not now, koeman try his best and his best is not good enough

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.