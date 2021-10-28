Barcelona are said to have reached a deal with Xavi Hernandez as they look to replace Ronald Koeman.

Koeman was sacked in the late hours of Wednesday following Barca‘s defeat to Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas.

The Dutchman was under pressure for months, but defeats to Real Madrid and Rayo have proved the final straw for president Joan Laporta.

And attention now turns to his replacement, which could be a quick search for Barca.

Former midfielder and current Al-Sadd boss Xavi looks to be the man they want, and they are already making headway.

That’s according to Sport, who report Barca have already agreed a deal with Xavi to become their next head coach.

According to the report, all that remains is to strike a deal with Al-Sadd, where he has been for around two years as a manager, representing the Doha side for four years previously as a player.

It’s claimed Xavi has a release clause of €1million, though it seems Barca could look to negotiate that fee.

Either way, it appears inevitable at this point that Xavi will be the next head coach at Barca.