Eibar have completed the signing of former Tottenham and Sevilla striker Fernando Llorente.

The Basque striker has been away from Spain for more than five years after leaving Sevilla for Swansea City.

Since then, he has played for Napoli and Udinese, but he withdrew his contract with the latter during the summer despite having a year left on his year-and-a-half deal.

He has remained a free agent since then, but he has now returned to Spain to sign for Segunda outfit Eibar.

Eibar were relegated last season, and the Basque side are seeking an instant return to the top tier, currently second and one point behind leaders Almeria.

Llorente now strengthens Gaizka Garitano’s men and will link up with them ahead of this weekend.

The former Spain international has already completed his medical and the 36-year-old should be available for this weekend’s Segunda action when Eibar take on Valladolid away from home.