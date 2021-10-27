Sergio Aguero gets first start for Barcelona in trip to Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona travel to the Spanish capital this evening to take on Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas in La Liga.

The Blaugrana are keen to bounce back from Sunday afternoon’s 2-1 defeat in El Clasico to Real Madrid, while Rayo will similarly be keen to get back to winning ways after a 3-2 defeat at Real Betis.

Rayo are a point and a place ahead of Barcelona in the league table in eighth, although with a game more played than their Catalan opponents. Both sides could catapult themselves into the top four should they win and other results go their way.

Ronald Koeman has set up in what appears to be a 4-3-3. Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start in goal behind a back four of Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets will anchor the midfield, with Nico and Sergi Roberto beside him. Sergio Aguero will lead the line, flanked by Philippe Coutinho and Memphis Depay.