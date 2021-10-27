Ronald Koeman: “The result isn’t fair, but it’s there and we can’t change it”

Barcelona travelled to the Spanish capital this evening to take on Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas in La Liga and suffered a 1-0 defeat. Barcelona went into the game keen to bounce back from Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Rayo were similarly eager to get back to winning ways after a 3-2 defeat to Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin last weekend. Rayo were a point and a place ahead of Barcelona in the league table ahead of kick-off, although they had played a game more.

The decisive goal came in the 30th minute. Sergio Busquets was robbed in the centre of the pitch by Oscar Trejo, who wasted no time in funnelling the ball to Radamel Falcao.

The veteran Colombian marksman, enjoying a new lease of life at Rayo, was composed before goal and finished bloodlessly. Memphis Depay had a chance to equalise from the spot in the 72nd minute, but the Dutchman couldn’t convert his penalty and Barcelona return to Catalonia without a point to their name.

“I don’t know if my future is in danger,” Ronald Koeman said post-match in comments carried by Marca. “We have players with goals in them. [Sergio] Aguero, [Memphis] Depay.

“It was difficult for us to get into the game, they put a lot of pressure on us. We’ve been superior. The result isn’t fair, but it’s there and we can’t change it. The game we lost today isn’t a problem of attitude or play. The team’s level has dropped. We’ve lost very effective players, which also counts.”