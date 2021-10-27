Real Madrid held by Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu in scoreless draw

Real Madrid welcomed Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening in another important La Liga tie, but try as they might they couldn’t break down the men from Pamplona across the 90 minutes and the game ended scoreless.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men were keen to build on their impressive 2-1 victory away at Barcelona in El Clasico at the weekend, while Osasuna were eager to get over the disappointment of drawing 1-1 with Granada at El Sadar on Friday evening.

Madrid were second in the league table heading into the game, a point behind leaders Real Sociedad, while high-flying Osasuna were in sixth, level on points with Real Betis and Atletico Madrid.

The point Madrid earned has ensured they’ve ended the evening top of the league table, but only by the skin of their teeth.

Ancelotti’s side are level on points with second-placed Sevilla, third-placed Betis and fourth-placed La Real, with all four clubs on 21 points. Osasuna are two points behind in sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Rayo Vallecano. It’s tight at the top.