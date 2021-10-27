Rayo Vallecano beat Barcelona 1-0 thanks to Radamel Falcao’s decisive goal

Barcelona travelled to the Spanish capital this evening to take on Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas in La Liga and suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Barcelona went into the game keen to bounce back from Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Rayo were similarly eager to get back to winning ways after a 3-2 defeat to Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin last weekend.

Rayo were a point and a place ahead of Barcelona in the league table ahead of kick-off, although they had played a game more.

The decisive goal came in the 30th minute. Sergio Busquets was robbed in the centre of the pitch by Oscar Trejo, who wasted no time in funnelling the ball to Radamel Falcao.

The veteran Colombian marksman, enjoying a new lease of life at Rayo, was composed before goal and finished bloodlessly.

Memphis Depay had a chance to equalise from the spot in the 72nd minute, but the Dutchman couldn’t convert his penalty and Barcelona return to Catalonia without a point to their name.