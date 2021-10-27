Joan Laporta has issued his verdict on the scenes that engulfed Ronald Koeman after El Clásico.

Less than desirable scenes followed Barcelona‘s 2-1 Clásico defeat to Real Madrid, which was not entirely surprising given the pressure Ronald Koeman is already under.

Following the game, Koeman’s car was completely surrounded by unhappy fans and the Dutchman struggled to get away from Camp Nou.

The incident was quickly condemned by the club itself, which vowed to ensure such circumstances would not be repeated in the future.

Barca president Laporta has now been asked about the situation, and he has made it clear that it was unacceptable.

Asked by Mundo Deportivo while leaving a hotel, Laporta simply said: “It cannot happen again.”

Koeman himself has already spoken about the incident, describing it as a ‘social problem’ and citing a lack of ‘education’.

Barcelona are likely to increase security for future fixtures after vowing to make sure it does not happen to their players or head coach again.