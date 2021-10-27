Eduardo Camavinga starts for Real Madrid against Osasuna

Real Madrid welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening in another important La Liga tie.

Madrid are second in the league table heading into the game, a point behind leaders Real Sociedad, while high-flying Osasuna are in sixth, level on points with Real Betis and Atletico Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be keen to build on their impressive 2-1 victory away at Barcelona in El Clasico at the weekend, while Osasuna will be eager to get over the disappointment of drawing 1-1 with Granada at El Sadar on Friday evening.

Ancelotti has started Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Casemiro will sit in midfield beside Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga, while Karim Benzema will lead the line flanked by Vinicius and Marco Asensio

Carvajal has come in for Lucas Vazquez, Camavinga has replaced Luka Modric and Asensio has taken Rodrygo’s place.