Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has made it clear that he has not promised any players game time.

Simeone has the privilege of managing a hugely talented squad this season, including the likes of Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and others.

But with such talent come difficult decisions, and after two games without a win, Atleti losing to Liverpool in the Champions League and then drawing with Real Sociedad, Simeone might be tempted into making changes.

And whether he does or doesn’t, he has made it perfectly clear that he is not afraid to drop one of his big name players.

“We have to have a fine eye to help the team,” he said during his pre-match press conference. “I don’t have any promises with anyone. They know it and I look at what’s best for the team.”

Simeone also spoke about his injured stars, with Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar and Geoffrey Kondogbia all ruled out for Thursday night’s clash with Levante.

“Marcos has lots to his game…goals,” he said. “Lemar plays between the lines and they combine well between defence and attack.

“Kondogbia is more defensive. Herrera, De Paul and Koke can play together and we will decide what to do.”

Los Rojiblancos could really do with a win against Levante on Thursday, not least because of the fixtures they have coming up.

Simeone’s men face Real Betis this weekend before facing Liverpool in the Champions League next week and then Valencia in La Liga.