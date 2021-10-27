There is more talk of discord emanating from the Barcelona training ground.

Barcelona fans have been through plenty of this year amid the club’s financial turmoil and the loss of Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, efforts on the pitch have been poor and not helped by a number of injury concerns.

One of the most key injury issues is that of midfielder Pedri, who has been out since late September with a muscular problem.

Pedri recently suffered a setback in his recovery, and he will now be out until after the international break.

That means he is ruled out until around mid-November, and it seems members of the coaching staff are not happy.

According to Diario AS, the injury setback has led to a confrontation of sorts between Blaugrana staff.

Ronald Koeman‘s assistant Alfred Schreuder is said to have had a heated argument with physio Juanjo Brau.

According to the report, the pair got into a heated debate over the situation with Schreuder putting the responsibility of Pedri’s setback on Brau.

But Brau stood his ground, putting it down to ‘bad luck’, leading to a disagreement.

The pair are said to have gone separate ways after the discussion and it seems blood later cooled.

Tension, tension.