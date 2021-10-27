Barcelona confirm that Ronald Koeman has been sacked as first team coach

Barcelona have confirmed in a club statement that Ronald Koeman has been relieved of his duties as first team coach.

Joan Laporta, the president of the Catalan club, informed the Dutchman in the aftermath of Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas on Wednesday evening.

Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva, and Barcelona used the club statement announcing his dismissal to wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

Koeman took over at Camp Nou in the summer of 2020, right after Barcelona suffered a historic 8-2 beating at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Barcelona finished third in La Liga under his stewardship last season, five points behind second-placed Real Madrid and seven off eventual champions Atletico Madrid.

In Europe, his team suffered a last 16 exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. He did, however, lead Barcelona to silverware, beating Athletic Bilbao at La Cartuja to win the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona will immediately look for a coach to come in and replace Koeman, and help the Catalan club arrest their malaise. They’re ninth in La Liga and third in Champions League Group E.