Ander Herrera robbed by transvestite prostitute in Paris on Tuesday night

Ander Herrera was robbed by a transvestite prostitute on Tuesday evening in Paris according to a report in Marca.

The former Real Zaragoza and Athletic Bilbao midfielder was attacked at about eight in the evening in the Bois de Bolougne neighbourhood of the French capital, near the Parc des Princes.

The prostitute took advantage of a traffic light to get into the car Herrera was driving and take his wallet and mobile phone.

She had something in her hand during the robbery that Herrera assumed was a weapon, and forced the Spaniard to drive her to a specific address in exchange for the phone.

It’s thought that the prostitute stole in the region of €200 from the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who joined the French side from Manchester United back in 2019.

Herrera came through the youth system at Zaragoza and broke into the first team in 2009. He left for Athletic in 2011 and spent three years there before joining United in 2014.