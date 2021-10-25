Zinedine Zidane is not interested in taking over at Manchester United, according to the latest reports.

United are in a crisis of sorts having endured a difficult season thus far, and their current predicament was laid bare by a thrashing at home to fierce rivals Liverpool over the weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men were thrashed 5-0 at home, and many fans now want action.

Solskjaer’s position as boss is more under question that ever, and there is already talk about who could replace the Norwegian.

Former Real Madrid boss Zidane is one of the names to have been mentioned, but it seems the chances of the Frenchman taking over at Old Trafford in this particular moment in time are very slim.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Zidane does not want the United job because he does not want to return to management so soon after leaving Los Blancos at the end of last season.

Zidane only wants to relax and recover at this stage in his life and while he will almost certainly return to management in the future, that time is not now.