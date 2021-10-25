Ronald Koeman thinks Barcelona deserved more from their Clásico defeat to Real Madrid.

Barca had plenty of the ball at Camp Nou, but they were given a demonstration of how to be cutthroat but their fierce rivals, who scored two well-taken counter-attacking goals.

Sergio Aguero did manage to get one back for Barcelona late on, but it was too little, too late for the goal shy Blaugrana, and it’s yet another blow in a difficult season so far.

It’s yet another blow for Koeman, too, who remains under pressure following a less than desirable start to the campaign.

Though, the Dutchman feels his side were unlucky not to get something out of the clash with Real Madrid.

“Details influence the results a lot,” he said after the game. “It’s a shame. We had opportunities and we deserved it.”

Barca do, at least, have the opportunity to bounce back quickly from their Clásico defeat.

Koeman’s men are back in action on Wednesday against Rayo Vallecano, and while there is now pressure to get back on track quickly, the mid-week outing does give Barca an opportunity to move on swiftly.

“In a Clásico, the defeat means something more than losing three points. But there is not time to be down,” said Koeman.

“On Wednesday, we play another game. We don’t have any other choice but to bounce back.

“Today we can be sad, but from tomorrow, we have to prepare for the game on Wednesday.”