Ronald Koeman thinks Barcelona deserved more from their Clásico defeat to Real Madrid.
Barca had plenty of the ball at Camp Nou, but they were given a demonstration of how to be cutthroat but their fierce rivals, who scored two well-taken counter-attacking goals.
Sergio Aguero did manage to get one back for Barcelona late on, but it was too little, too late for the goal shy Blaugrana, and it’s yet another blow in a difficult season so far.
It’s yet another blow for Koeman, too, who remains under pressure following a less than desirable start to the campaign.
Though, the Dutchman feels his side were unlucky not to get something out of the clash with Real Madrid.
“Details influence the results a lot,” he said after the game. “It’s a shame. We had opportunities and we deserved it.”
Barca do, at least, have the opportunity to bounce back quickly from their Clásico defeat.
Koeman’s men are back in action on Wednesday against Rayo Vallecano, and while there is now pressure to get back on track quickly, the mid-week outing does give Barca an opportunity to move on swiftly.
“In a Clásico, the defeat means something more than losing three points. But there is not time to be down,” said Koeman.
“On Wednesday, we play another game. We don’t have any other choice but to bounce back.
“Today we can be sad, but from tomorrow, we have to prepare for the game on Wednesday.”
I will like to speak for myself on this article i’m not any close excited about the win in yesterday El classico match it was borring to my tempo beside i don’t like the atitude of the coach and players toward yesterday El classico although i’m happy that we won but the score line wasn’t exited to me vively los blancos have suffer a lot of humiliation from previous El classico from Barcelona talking of 5 – 1 win in nou camp, 6 – 2 away win, 3 – 0 away win and 4 – 0 away win also another 3 – 0 away win in the second leg of cupa del ray all in santiago benabuea the players play below my expectation i was hope to see there fans feel the humiliation which los blancos fans felt in the past i’m not pleased with the score line imagine the players play from the 1st minute to the 90s minutes as even they’re 4 to 5 goals up if not the late goal in the 93 third minutes the match would have ended one all draw. So i don’t see the win as a well deserve victory. Hala madrid