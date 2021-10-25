Rock bottom Getafe lose again as Celta Vigo clinch key win

Getafe’s winless start to the 2021/22 La Liga season has continued in Monday night action as Celta Vigo clinched a 3-0 win and the hosts ended with nine men.

Quique Sanchez Flores returned to the club for a third spell earlier this month but they remain rock bottom in the Spanish top flight.

With just two points from ten league games so far, they look set for an uphill battle against relegation in the months ahead, as Celta cruised to an easy three points in the capital.

Neither side created much in the opening 45 minutes before the visitors took control after the break.

Denis Suarez’s corner was helped on by Brais Mendez for Santi Mina to nod them in front before skipper Iago Aspas quickly doubled their lead on the hour.

That setback forced Getafe out of the game in the closing stages as Djene Dakonam was shown a straight red card, and Mina netted a spectacular third, before Chema’s dismissal reduced Flores’ side to nine.

