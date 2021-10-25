Real Madrid learn extent of Fede Valverde injury after El Clásico

Real Madrid now know the extent of Fede Valverde’s injury after the midfielder limped off against Barcelona.

Valverde was brought on as a substitute for Los Blancos during El Clásico, entering the action in the 72nd minute with Real Madrid 1-0 up at Camp Nou thanks to David Alaba’s strike.

But the Uruguayan did not last long, limping off 18 minutes later after suffering an injury.

That meant he missed Lucas Vazquez‘s strike to make it 2-0, and indeed Sergio Aguero’s consolation goal, but Los Blancos were able to see it out in any case.

Valverde appeared to suffer a blow to his knee, and we now know he has suffered a small sprain and a thoracic contusion, as cited by Diario AS.

The return time from such an injury is usually between 10 days and two weeks, meaning the midfielder will almost certainly miss this week’s clashes with Osasuna and Elche.

Valverde will also remain a doubt for the Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, and he will hope to return the home clash with Rayo Vallecano next weekend.