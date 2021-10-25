Real Madrid are making progress with two of their injured stars as we move towards November.

Los Blancos are on cloud nine after their Clásico win over Barcelona on Sunday.

Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez got the job done at Camp Nou, and Carlo Ancelotti‘s men are now on course to take top spot, currently second and a point behind Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

The celebrations of the Clásico win will have carried on into the early hours of Monday morning for many Madridistas, but for the team itself, it is back to work.

The Los Blancos teams were back in training this morning ahead of a home clash with Osasuna on Wednesday.

And some good news has emerged from the latest session. As reported by Marca, Gareth Bale and Isco Alarcon are getting closer to a return.

Bale, in particular, has been out for a number of weeks, but he, as well as Isco, are now back on the grass.

Neither are training with teammates just yet, so they will not be back in the immediate future, but they are progressing.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos, who is yet to feature this season due to a long-term injury, is also progressing, training inside and outside on his own, though, his return will come later than the aforementioned duo.

Karim Benzema did not train with teammates, but that is not out of the ordinary for the veteran given the quick turnaround, and striker Luka Jovic, who has struggled for fitness of late, is now working with the group ahead of the Osasuna clash.