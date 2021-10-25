Diego Simeone is concerned with his side’s defending following a draw with Real Sociedad on Sunday evening.

Atletico Madrid slipped to a two-goal deficit against league leaders La Real at home following goals from Alexander Sortloth and Alexander Isak.

But Los Rojiblancos still managed to come away with a point thanks to a Luis Suarez header and penalty.

The penalty, in particular, was controversial, Suarez appearing to draw a foul but one that had no impact on his mis-hit shot.

Though, the controversy wasn’t on Simeone’s mind after the game, the Atleti boss left concerned with his side’s defensive performance.

Los Rojiblancos have now conceded five goals in two games, and that does not sit well with Simeone, who admitted: “Yes, it’s worrying. It worries us and we have to improve as soon as possible.

“The team scores goals with one, two or three strikers. We can score, but there has to be balance.”

Simeone also spoke about defender Felipe, who has stepped in of late to cover for the absent Stefan Savic, who has been struggling with an injury issue since before the international break.

“Felipe looked fantastic to me. In the three games, he has been our best player. The team needs to defend in a block to improve our numbers.”