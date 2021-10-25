Celta thrash Getafe, Modric and Carvajal Real Madrid landmarks and Barcelona confirm Maradona Cup plans

Celta Vigo batter nine man Getafe 3-0 in Madrid

Getafe’s winless start to the 2021/22 La Liga season has continued in Monday night action as Celta Vigo clinched a 3-0 win and the hosts ended with nine men.

Quique Sanchez Flores returned to the club for a third spell earlier this month but they remain rock bottom in the Spanish top flight.

Modric and Carvajal hit Real Madrid appearance milestones

Real Madrid’s 2-1 La Liga win over Barcelona saw Los Blancos clinch a fourth straight El Clasico victory.

However, alongside the key result in Catalonia, the club also celebrated two player landmarks at the Camp Nou with Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric hitting new club milestones.

Barcelona confirm Maradona Cup plans

Barcelona have confirmed they will compete in the inaugural Maradona Cup against Boca Juniors in December.

La Blaugrana indicated their intention to play in the competition earlier this month, with details of the one off game to commemorate legendary former star Diego Maradona now confirmed.

