Carlo Ancelotti has issued his verdict on Vinicius Junior’s performance against Barcelona on Sunday.

Real Madrid made it fourth straight Clásico wins after an organised performance at Camp Nou.

Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez got the job done for Los Blancos, but as has often been the case this season, Brazilian winger Vinicius was key.

The 21-year-old, who has been in fine form this term, caused Barcelona problem after problem with his pace on the break, so much so that his marker, Oscar Mingueza, had to be substituted at half-time.

And after the game, Ancelotti only had positives to say about his star wide man, also praising striker Karim Benzema for his contribution to the derby win.

“He has had a very good game, he created danger every time,” Ancelotti told Movistar.

“Benzema has also helped the team a lot. We are a solid team. It’s difficult for opposition to find opportunities.”

Vinicius came into this season with a reputation for being inconsistent, but the Brazilian has put together his most consistent run of form under Ancelotti.

The youngster has already scored seven and assisted five this season, and he is now turning up in the biggest games, something he proved with his performance in El Clásico on Sunday afternoon.