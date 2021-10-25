Carlo Ancelotti had a special message for Ronald Koeman after El Clásico.

It was Koeman and his men who came out on top in the latest edition of the famous fixture.

Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez saw Real Madrid take the three points back to the capital, despite Los Blancos conceding late through Sergio Aguero.

For Real Madrid, it’s a case of getting back on track after a defeat in their previous La Liga outing, but for Barcelona, it’s yet another setback.

It has been a tricky season for Barca both on and off the pitch, and Koeman has got the brunt of it amid indifferent form.

But Ancelotti had some words of support for his opposite number after the game as they shared a brief embrace on the touchline.

“It’s a complicated job – one has to continue,” said Ancelotti, according to Mundo Deportivo, drawing a smile from Koeman.

Ancelotti has been in the managerial game much longer than Koeman, so he has been through times like this himself.

It would be wise to follow the Italian’s advice, and Koeman has little choice with his Barca side back in action as soon as Wednesday when they will face Rayo Vallecano.