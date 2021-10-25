Here are you Spanish football headlines for October 25.

Ancelotti pleased

Carlo Ancelotti has praised his defence after their Clásico win over Barcelona on Sunday.

“I think we can compete with everyone, the team is very solid and we have to be a little more capable up top, but we have played against a big team and we have suffered.

“We are capable of suffering together.”

Felix on Atleti draw

Joao Felix has given his thoughts on Atletico Madrid‘s draw with Real Sociedad.

“We created a lot of opportunities,” he said. “I don’t have statistics but I think that there were games where we created more.

“We have to improve in the final third, but the chances are there. We have to continue like this.”

Simeone worries

Diego Simeone also spoke about the draw, revealing his concern over the back-line.

“Yes, it’s worrying,” he added. “It worries us and we have to improve as soon as possible.

“The team scores goals with one, two or three strikers. We can score, but there has to be balance.”