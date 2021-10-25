Barcelona will not pay a bonus to Liverpool when Philippe Coutinho makes his 100th appearance for the club.

Coutinho hasn’t exactly fulfilled his €120million price tag since arriving from Liverpool in 2018.

He is, however, closing in on a landmark appearance for the Blaugrana, now just one game away from reaching the 100 club following his substitute appearance against Real Madrid last time out.

During Coutinho’s move to Camp Nou, it was rumoured that Barca would owe Liverpool a bonus of around €20million if the midfielder made 100 appearances for the club.

But it seems that is not the case, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that there is no such close, and when Coutinho makes his next appearance, be it against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday or Alaves on Saturday, Barcelona won’t be paying anything to the Premier League side.

Reports in England have backed up the claim, with Liverpool also denying the existence of any such clause in the Coutinho transfer.