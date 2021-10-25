Barcelona confirm Maradona cup game against Boca Juniors

Barcelona have confirmed they will compete in the inaugural Maradona Cup against Boca Juniors in December.

La Blaugrana indicated their intention to play in the competition earlier this month, with details of the one off game to commemorate legendary former star Diego Maradona now confirmed.

The match will take place in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on December 14 with kick off time to be confirmed next month.

❗ PARTIDO CONFIRMADO ❗ 🆚 @BocaJrsOficial

🗓️ 14 de diciembre

📺 @FCBtv & Barça TV+ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 25, 2021

President of the General Authority of Entertainment of Saudi Arabia, and owner of Segunda Division side Almeria, Turki Al-Sheikh, has been the driving force behind the contest.

The match falls after Barcelona’s final Champions League group game, and between league games against Osasuna and Elche, with the La Liga winter break coming into effect on December 20.

Maradona scored an incredible 28 goals in 40 games for Boca in 1981/82 before his world record £5m move to the Camp Nou after the 1982 World Cup.

He went on to score 22 goals in 36 league games in Catalonia before joining Napoli in 1984.