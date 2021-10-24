Barcelona La Liga

Watch: Sergio Aguero scores his first goal for Barcelona in El Clasico against Real Madrid

Barcelona welcomed Real Madrid to Camp Nou this Sunday afternoon in El Clasico, the most iconic fixture in European football. Madrid pulled off a comfortable 2-1 away win.

The result means Madrid are now top of La Liga, overtaking Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Osasuna. Barcelona are down in eighth, three points behind Atletico Madrid and a Champions League place and five behind the team that beat them today.

 

It was Madrid that struck first blood. Ancelotti’s side broke quickly and intelligently before Rodrygo teed up David Alaba to score in the 32nd minute – a genuinely stunning strike from the left side.

Madrid got their second through Lucas Vazquez in the 94th minute, putting the final nail in Barcelona’s coffin. The Galician capped off a move that, again, was a perfectly executed break.

Sergio Aguero clapped back in the 97th, however, to score his first goal for Barcelona. Sergino Dest did well down the right side before cutting it back for the Argentine, who produced a trademark finish. But it was to prove a mere consolation.

