Watch: Oliver Torres scores golazo against Levante to send Sevilla top of La Liga

Sevilla welcomed Levante to the Sanchez-Pizjuan in La Liga this afternoon to kick off a big day of Spanish football.

Victory for the Andalusian side would see them go top of the league table, at least until Real Madrid play Barcelona and Real Sociedad face Atletico Madrid later this evening.

Defeat for Levante, meanwhile, would see the club from the city of Valencia slip to 19th in the league table, just three points from bottom-placed Getafe and two from safety.

Things got off to an excellent start for Sevilla, with Oliver Torres scoring a goal-of-the-season contender inside the eighth minute – the creative midfielder rattled the top left corner of the net with a perfectly-struck volley from distance.

Rafa Mir doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 24th minute, before Jose Luis Morales pulled one back for Levante in the 33rd. Diego Carlos was then on hand, however, to step up and restore Sevilla’s two-goal cushion five minutes after that.