Watch: Lucas Vazquez scores Real Madrid’s second against Barcelona

Barcelona welcomed Real Madrid to Camp Nou this Sunday afternoon in El Clasico, the most iconic fixture in European football. Madrid pulled off a comfortable 2-1 away win.

The result means Madrid are now top of La Liga, overtaking Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Osasuna. Barcelona are down in eighth, three points behind Atletico Madrid and a Champions League place and five behind the team that beat them today.

El Clasico has undoubtedly lost some of its sheen following the departure of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, two iconic personalities of the Spanish game. But there was still plenty on the line and an intriguing contest was guaranteed.

Lucas Vázquez finishes it off on the counter! 🔥 Real Madrid seal the win in #ElClasico ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Sf3a65rKp6 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 24, 2021

It was Madrid that struck first blood. Ancelotti’s side broke quickly and intelligently before Rodrygo teed up David Alaba to score in the 32nd minute – a genuinely stunning strike from the left side.

Madrid got their second through Lucas Vazquez in the 94th minute, seemingly putting the final nail in Barcelona’s coffin. The Galician capped off a move that, again, was a perfectly executed break. Sergio Aguero clapped back in the 97th, however, to score his first goal for Barcelona. But it was to prove only a consolation.