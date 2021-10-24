Watch: David Alaba puts Real Madrid ahead in El Clasico with stunning strike

Barcelona welcomed Real Madrid to Camp Nou this Sunday afternoon in El Clasico, the most iconic fixture in the European game. Both sides are living different moments.

Madrid are under the command of Carlo Ancelotti and went into the game sitting fourth in La Liga, three points behind league leaders Sevilla and second-placed Real Sociedad as well as one point behind third-placed Osasuna.

Ronald Koeman is in charge of Barcelona. They were eighth in La Liga going into the game, two points off Madrid and a Champions League place and five points off pace-setters Sevilla and La Real.

El Clasico has undoubtedly lost some of its sheen following the departure of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, two iconic personalities of Spanish football. But there’s still plenty on the line and an intriguing contest was guaranteed.

It was Madrid that struck first blood. Carletto’s side broke quickly and intelligently before Rodrygo teed up David Alaba to score in the 32nd minute – a genuinely stunning strike from the left side.