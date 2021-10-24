Real Madrid name starting lineup for El Clasico with Barcelona

Barcelona welcome Real Madrid to Camp Nou this Sunday afternoon in El Clasico, the most iconic fixture in the European game. Both sides are living different moments.

Madrid are under the command of Carlo Ancelotti and sit fourth in La Liga, three points behind league leaders Sevilla and second-placed Real Sociedad as well as one behind third-placed Osasuna.

Ronald Koeman is in charge of Barcelona. They’re eighth in La Liga, two points off Madrid and a Champions League place and five off pace-setters Sevilla and La Real.

El Clasico has undoubtedly lost some of its sheen following the departure of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, two iconic personalities of Spanish football. But there’s still plenty on the line and an intriguing contest awaits.

Carletto has chosen to set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Luka Modric starts in the centre of midfield with the veteran pair of Casemiro and Toni Kroos, while Karim Benzema will lead the line flanked by the Brazilian duo of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.