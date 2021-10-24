Real Madrid clinch El Clasico win, Atletico held by Real Sociedad and Barcelona fans target Koeman outside the Camp Nou

Real Madrid clinch 2-1 El Clasico win at Barcelona

Barcelona welcomed Real Madrid to Camp Nou this Sunday afternoon in El Clasico, the most iconic fixture in European football. Madrid pulled off a comfortable 2-1 away win.

Atletico held by La Real in Madrid

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid were indebted to Luis Suarez as they fought back to secure a 2-2 draw with in form Real Sociedad.

Despite trailing 2-0 after the break, and staring down the barrel of a shock defeat at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Suarez launched a one man rescue act.

Koeman targeted by angry Barcelona fans

Barcelona have criticised a section of their fans for targeting Ronald Koeman outside the Camp Nou tonight.

Hundreds of La Blaugrana supporters gathered outside the stadium to chant against Koeman after the game with videos on social media showing the extent of the protests.

Images via Getty Images