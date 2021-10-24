La Liga News

Real Betis edge out Rayo Vallecano in 3-2 win

Real Betis have secured a key La Liga win as they edged out a thrilling 3-2 victory at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have lost just once at home in 2021/22 but they were given a few scares by an in form Rayo side at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The home side looked to dominate possession from the start in Andalucia with a quickfire double from Juanmi and Alex Moreno putting them 2-0 in front inside the first 30 minutes.

However, Rayo have shown real resilience in recent weeks and a Real Betis defensive error was pounced on by Randy Nteka to drag the visitors back into it in first half added time.

Andoni Iraola’s side took up the initiative after the restart as Alvaro Garcia latched on to bury Oscar Trejo’s clever ball to level the tie.

But with the game in the balance late on, Real Betis seized their chance to win it, as Willian Jose kept his cool to slot home from the penalty spot.

