Manchester City eye shock Toni Kroos move in 2022

Premier League champions Manchester City could make a shock move for Real Madrid star Toni Kroos in 2022.

City are rumoured to be eyeing up midfield targets in the coming months with Pep Guardiola a long term admirer of the German schemer.

Kroos is under contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu until June 2023 but he could potentially be tempted by a move away if his starting place is no longer guaranteed.

The 31-year-old only returned to action at the start of October after being sidelined with a persistent groin injury since Euro 2020.

According to reports from Catalan outlet El Nacional, the emergence of other players within Carlo Ancelotti’s plans could see Kroos relegated to a rotating squad role.

Eduardo Camavinga has already established himself within the Italian’s mind in recent weeks and Fede Valverde remains a key player in the Los Blancos squad.

Kroos is currently valued at €30m but City will aim to bring that down to €25m based on his contract situation.

 

