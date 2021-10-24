Expected lineups of both Barcelona and Real Madrid for first El Clasico of a new era revealed

Ronald Koeman’s expected Barcelona starting lineup for El Clasico with Real Madrid revealed

Ronald Koeman is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back four of Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Alejandro Balde.

Sergio Busquets is expected to sit and anchor the midfield, with Gavi and Frenkie de Jong either side of him. Memphis Depay will lead the line, flanked by Ansu Fati and Sergino Dest.

Carlo Ancelotti’s expected Real Madrid starting lineup for El Clasico with Barcelona revealed

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Nacho, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Luka Modric is expected to start in the centre of midfield beside the veteran pair of Casemiro and Toni Kroos, while Karim Benzema will lead the line flanked by the Brazilian duo of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

