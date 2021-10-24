Carlo Ancelotti: “This team has a lot of quality and we have to enjoy them”

Barcelona welcomed Real Madrid to Camp Nou this Sunday afternoon in El Clasico, the most iconic fixture in European football. Madrid pulled off a comfortable 2-1 away win.

The result means Madrid are now top of La Liga, overtaking Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Osasuna. Barcelona are down in eighth, three points behind Atletico Madrid and a Champions League place and five behind the team that beat them today.

It was Madrid that struck first blood. Ancelotti’s side broke quickly and intelligently before Rodrygo teed up David Alaba to score in the 32nd minute – a genuinely stunning strike from the left side.

Madrid got their second through Lucas Vazquez in the 94th minute, putting the final nail in Barcelona’s coffin. The Galician capped off a move that, again, was a perfectly executed break.

Sergio Aguero clapped back in the 97th, however, to score his first goal for Barcelona. Sergino Dest did well down the right side before cutting it back for the Argentine, who produced a trademark finish. But it was to prove a mere consolation.

“They’re used to playing in that 4-3-3,” Carlo Ancelotti said post-match as carried by Marca. “Vini[cius] and Rodrygo were good, but [Marco] Asensio has been too when he’s been on the left.

“I think we can compete with everyone, the team is solid although we need to be a little more efficient up front. But we’ve played against a great team and we’ve suffered. We’re capable of suffering together.

“[The game] was practical and intelligent. Very good in defence. We missed some passes but we were very effective on the break. This team has a lot of quality and we have to enjoy them.

“This wasn’t an easy game, and winning makes us happy. I’m happy to win El Clasico because it’s the most important game. I don’t like getting into the other team but they’ve also played a good game.”