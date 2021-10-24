Barcelona name starting lineup to face Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona welcome Real Madrid to Camp Nou this Sunday afternoon in El Clasico, the most iconic fixture in the European game. Both sides are living different moments.

Madrid are under the command of Carlo Ancelotti and sit fourth in La Liga, three points behind league leaders Sevilla and second-placed Real Sociedad as well as one behind third-placed Osasuna.

Ronald Koeman is in charge of Barcelona. They’re eighth in La Liga, two points off Madrid and a Champions League place and five off pace-setters Sevilla and La Real.

El Clasico has undoubtedly lost some of its sheen following the departure of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, two iconic personalities of Spanish football. But there’s still plenty on the line and an intriguing contest awaits.

Koeman has set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back four of Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets is expected to sit and anchor the midfield, with Gavi and Frenkie de Jong either side of him. Memphis Depay will lead the line, flanked by Ansu Fati and Sergino Dest.